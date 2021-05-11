Buffon to leave Juventus at end of this season

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season but could still join another team if he receives a suitable offer.

"My future is clear. This year I will definitively end my long and beautiful experience at Juventus," Buffon told beIN Sports.

"I will either retire or find a situation that motivates me, a different experience to take into consideration.

"At Juve I have given and received everything. We have reached the end of a cycle and so it is right for me to take my leave," he added.

The 43-year-old first joined the Turin club from Parma in 2001 and has been there ever since, with the exception of one season at French side Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-19.

Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Buffon has won 10 Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies with Juve, as well as achieving FIFA World Cup glory with Italy in 2006.

He has served as a backup to Poland's Wojciech Szczesny since returning from Paris in 2019 and has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

Buffon did, however, play every minute of Juventus' run to the Coppa Italia final and could make his farewell appearance in the showpiece game against Atalanta on May 19.