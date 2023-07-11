MagazineBuy Print

Italy’s sports minister insists not homophobic after Jankto controversy

Jakub Jankto will become the first-ever openly homosexual player in Serie A when he formalises his transfer from Getafe to Cagliari.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 18:18 IST , Milan - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File image of Jakub Jankto from Czech Republic.
File image of Jakub Jankto from Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: Carl Recine - Pool
infoIcon

File image of Jakub Jankto from Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: Carl Recine - Pool

Italian sports minister Andrea Abodi has denied accusations of homophobia after his comments about openly gay footballer Jakub Jankto sparked anger in the country.

In an interview with La Stampa published on Tuesday, Abodi said that he “didn’t want to pass for a homophobe” after saying of Jankto, who is set to sign for promoted Serie A side Cagliari, that he “didn’t like ostentation”.

That comment, made during a radio interview on Monday, was taken as to be referring to Jankto coming out as homosexual in February.

But Abodi insisted that that he was talking about what he considers “excessive ostentation” among some participants at the annual LGBTQ Pride marches rather than people being free to express their sexual orientation.

“My reply had the spontaneity required when you have to give a very brief answer, especially on the radio where you have very little time,” Abodi said.

“I brought together two concepts that needed to be kept separate... Everyone’s identity should be respected so I hope a thousand more come out.”

Jankto will become the first-ever openly homosexual player in Serie A when he formalises his transfer from Getafe to Cagliari.

The 27-year-old, one of a handful of top players who have publicly come out as gay while still playing, will return to Italy, where he previously played at Udinese, Ascoli and Sampdoria.

Abodi, 63, is officially minister for sport and youth in a right wing government led by the Brothers of Italy party which has neo-fascist roots.

Campaigners have condemned the treatment of Italy’s LGBTQ community since Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office in October last year on a platform which pushed traditional family values.

Football stadiums in Italy have frequently been the stage for bigotry and outright racism from organised hardcore fan groups, a large number of which have openly far-right politics.

