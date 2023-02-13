Czech footballer Jakub Jankto comes out as gay

Czech Republic footballer Jakub Jankto announced on Monday that he is gay.

“I am homosexual. I no longer want to hide myself,” Jankto revealed in a video posted on his social media account Twitter. “Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fear, prejudice, without violenvce but with love.”

The 27-year-old midfielder, who plays on loan for Sparta Prague from Getafe, has represented his national team 45 times. He has also played for Serie A clubs Udinese and Sampdoria.

Last year, English footballer Jake Daniels came out as gay in what was a trailblazing moment for the European men’s game.