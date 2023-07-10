MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league

From the start of the 2023/24 domestic campaign, stadium announcers will warn offending fans on two occasions to refrain from the offensive chants, after which the match will be temporarily halted if they continue.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 19:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
In April, fans of amateur side SV Spakenburg aimed homophobic chants at PSV Eindhoven’s Xavi Simons in a Dutch Cup game.
In April, fans of amateur side SV Spakenburg aimed homophobic chants at PSV Eindhoven’s Xavi Simons in a Dutch Cup game. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

In April, fans of amateur side SV Spakenburg aimed homophobic chants at PSV Eindhoven’s Xavi Simons in a Dutch Cup game. | Photo Credit: AFP

League matches in the Netherlands will be stopped next season if fans repeatedly engage in homophobic chants, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said on Monday.

From the start of the 2023/24 domestic campaign, stadium announcers will warn offending fans on two occasions to refrain from the offensive chants, after which the match will be temporarily halted if they continue.

Individuals found guilty of offensive behaviour face an 18-month stadium ban.

Also Read: Matt Turner saves USA in Gold Cup shootout win over Canada

The decision was made at a meeting of all the professional clubs, where delegates were unanimous in voting for the measures.

“Football is for everyone. Together we have drawn a line. We will evaluate the steps we are taking now (at the end of the 2023/24 season) to see if they produce the desired result,” said Marianne van Leeuwen, KNVB director of professional football.

In April, fans of amateur side SV Spakenburg aimed homophobic chants at PSV Eindhoven’s Xavi Simons in a Dutch Cup game, while a section of fans chanted “All Germans are gay” during an international clash between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam last year.

The English Football Association announced in January that it was adding homophobic slurs to its list of punishable offences for fans, while last month, an international between the United States and Mexico was briefly stopped after fans of the latter directed slurs at U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
    Reuters
  2. FIFAe Nations Cup 2023: Aim is to reach knockouts, but biggest comeback will be winning title, says Charanjot Singh
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Keys ends dream run of Andreeva, reaches quarterfinal
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury
    Reuters
  5. Cavendish named in Britain’s squad for worlds despite crash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru CF signs TRAU attacker Salam Johnson on deal till 2026
    Team Sportstar
  3. Groups revealed for 132nd Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand beats Vietnam 2-0 in final warmup before FIFA Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup debut inspires girls
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
    Reuters
  2. FIFAe Nations Cup 2023: Aim is to reach knockouts, but biggest comeback will be winning title, says Charanjot Singh
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Keys ends dream run of Andreeva, reaches quarterfinal
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury
    Reuters
  5. Cavendish named in Britain’s squad for worlds despite crash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment