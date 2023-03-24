Italy vs England, Live score: ITA 0-2 ENG at half time; Kane, Rice score

Follow for all updates from the Euro 2024 qualifier between Italy and England.

HALF TIME

England cruising at the moment and it looks the more likely side to scoring again. England’s attacks have been smoother, despite the fact that both its goal came from set-pieces.

43’

England with another corner and it is Saka who takes it. He swings a long, high one for Kane , whose header seems like it came off the hand of an Italian defender. Referee takes a look and gives a penalty. Kane calmly slots it in and becomes the all-time top scorer for his side.

38’

England has succeeded in bypassing the Italian pressure at the top. Italy gets a chance on a counter. Retegui’s shot is blocked and then Spinalzzola skies one.

34’

England continues to create chances. This time it is Kalvin Phillips who is given the space and time to shoot. The shot narrowly fizzles past the left bottom corner.

30’

Declan Rice with a crunching tackle on Barella to prevent the Italian from going through on goal. Rice soon enough gets the first yellow card of the game after a prolonged argument.

25’

England’s defence has put its foot down. Italian attackers are finding it hard to cut through. Saka makes a clever run into the box. But Walker’s throw-in was a tad too long for the Arsenal attacker.

21’

England’s turn to put Italy under the pressure. The away side wins the ball in the midfield and Kane gets it on space down the right wing. His cross was too quick for Grealish.

17’

Italy taken aback by that goal. England brimming with confidence as it plays its way from the back, with assured passing. Space opened up for Shaw, whose cross though was picked early by Donnarumma.

13’

The resultant corner is played into the back post and Kane takes a shot. It rebounds off a defender and Declan Rice is there to thump it in. GOAL!! ITA 0-1 ENG

12’

Smooth, fluid football from England. It is Bellingham who pulls the trigger at last and Donnarumma had to be at his sharpest to keep that one out.

10’

England finally finding its feet in the game. Saka dashes his way past a few defenders, but his shot is a tame one.

6’

Italy’s high press has been rewarding it with a better share of possession. Pellegrini forces a corner out of Stones. Retegui rises high to head it, but it is wide off the post.

3’

Italy with the early pressure. The away side is finding it hard to break its way past the opposition press.

Kick-off

England in its white kit, while Italy in its traditional blue outfit and the game kicks off.

PLAYING 11 Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Toloi, Spinazzola; Barella, Verratti, Jorginho; Berardi, Retegui, Pellegrini England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Grealish

PREVIEW

England’s quest to win a first major tournament since 1966 starts afresh on Thursday as the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 qualifying campaign begins with a testing trip to champion Italy.

After taking time to consider his future following a World Cup quarterfinal exit to France in December, Gareth Southgate will remain in charge as England boss for a fourth attempt at glory.

Southgate has overseen a transformation of his country’s fortunes on the international stage.

But after reaching a quarterfinal, semifinal and final in its last three major tournaments, anything less than ending a 58-year trophy drought in Germany next year will be seen as a disappointment.

READ MORE

When is the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualification match between Italy and England will be played?

The match between Italy and England will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the Italy vs England match be played?

The Italy and England match will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

What time will the Italy and England match begin?

The Italy and England match will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Italy vs England match?

The Italy vs England match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I live stream the Italy vs England match?

Italy vs England match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website and the Jio Cinema app in India.