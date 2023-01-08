Will Julian Alvarez play Man City vs Chelsea FA Cup match?

Manchester City will lock horns with Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

As far as Julian Alvarez’ playtime is concerned, there are chances that the recent World Cup winner might not start the all-important clash.

“Normally, I have to say, I don’t play much with two strikers, rarely. I would say I play with a false nine for most of my career. But of course, he [Julian Alvarez] can play in a two, especially when defence is so deep with five at the back, he can do it...” said City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the cup tie against the Blues.

The Argentinian did not get any minutes on the pitch in City’s 1-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League earlier this week. “Julian will be important, of course, but today [vs Chelsea in the EPL] with the game it was... Maybe in the last minutes he could have helped to increase our rhythm. But we’d already made all of our substitutions, so that’s why he didn’t play... But he will be important...” added Guardiola.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi went on to lift the World Cup, ending a 28-year wait and Alvarez was a key figure up front in La Albiceleste’s setup. The 22-year-old netted four goals in seven appearances in the quadrennial showpiece.

Alvarez has mainly been restricted to a bench role at City till now, with first-choice striker Erling Haaland breaking all kinds of records with his goalscoring.

In his 13 league appearances for City, Alvarez has started in just three and has come off the bench in the other ten. He has three goals under his belt.

In the FA Cup, Alvarez managed to get onto the scoresheet in the solitary opportunity he got - Man City’s 1-3 loss against Liverpool in the final last year.