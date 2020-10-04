Football Football Juventus players in isolation after two staff test positive for COVID-19 Juventus, who is scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed the positive tests were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff". Reuters 04 October, 2020 06:45 IST Italian champion Juventus announced on Saturday that its entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 right ahead of its league game against Napoli. - Getty Images Reuters 04 October, 2020 06:45 IST Italian champion Juventus announced on Saturday that its entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.Juventus, who is scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff". Team in fiduciary isolationhttps://t.co/iVRUG23N4e pic.twitter.com/GWe5dRxHsj— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 3, 2020 "This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group," the club said in a statement. "The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos