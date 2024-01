Kalinga Super Cup 2024 points table: Chennaiyin FC tops Group C after win against Gokulam

The 2024 edition of the Super Cup is being held at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar, where 16 teams are competing to win the coveted title.

Chennaiyin FC moved to the top of Group C after its 2-0 win against Gokulam Kerala after the latest fixture. Punjab FC will face off against Mumbai City FC in the second and last Group C match on Tuesday.

East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa top Group A, B and D, respectively.

Group A

SL No Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 East Bengal 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6 2 Mohun Bagan 2 2 0 0 4 2 2 6 3 Hyderabad FC 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 0 4 Sreendi Deccan 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0

Group B

SL No Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Jamshedpur FC 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6 2 Kerala Blasters 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3 3 NorthEast United FC 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 4 Shillong Lajong 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0

Group C

SL No Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chennaiyin FC 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 2 Mumbai City FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Punjab FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Gokulam Kerala 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

Group D

SL No Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 FC Goa 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Odisha FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Inter Kashi 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Bengaluru FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0