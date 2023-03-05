Football

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted 11, Head to Head, When and where to watch Premier League match

Liverpool vs Manchester United: All you need to know before the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

05 March, 2023 13:11 IST
Manchester United is currently in third place in the Premier League, nine points behind Manchester City in second place but has two games in hand.

Manchester United will look to consolidate its reinvigorated Premier League momentum when it visits Liverpool on Sunday.

High on Carabao Cup success, and a victorious outing against Barcelona, Erik ten Hag’s side will be the favourite against a Liverpool which has struggled for consistency this season.

A win for United will take it within six points of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand. For Liverpool, a win will mean a jump to fifth place and an unbeaten streak worth four games.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson - Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson - Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic - Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Manchester United: De Gea - Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Fred - Antony, Fernandes, Rashford - Weghorst

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 61 | Liverpool: 18 | Manchester United: 29 | Draw: 14

LAST 5 RESULTS (Premier League)

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool - August 2022

Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United - April 2022

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool - October 2021

Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool - May 2021

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United - January 2021

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will kick off on Sunday, March 5 at 22:00 IST/16:30 GMT.

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD. The Premier League match can also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

