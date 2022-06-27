Football Football Lucien Favre new Nice coach as Christophe Galtier in PSG talks Favre, who has been without a club since he was released by Dortmund in December 2020, supervised training as the Nice squad returned from a summer break. AFP NICE 27 June, 2022 19:34 IST Favre, the 64-year-old Swiss, had previously managed Nice from 2016 to 2018, before his stint at Borussia Dortmund. - REUTERS AFP NICE 27 June, 2022 19:34 IST Former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was appointed manager of Ligue 1 club Nice on Monday, replacing Christophe Galtier who is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain."Christophe Galtier is no longer in charge of OGC Nice's first team," Nice said in a statement.READ: Chennaiyin FC signs Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne Favre, the 64-year-old Swiss who has been without a club since he was released by Dortmund in December 2020, supervised training as the Nice squad returned from a summer break.PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed last week the Qatari-owned club were in discussions with Galtier about taking over from Mauricio Pochettino.Al-Khelaifi denied the club had been in touch with Zinedine Zidane.ALSO READ: Cech to leave role as Chelsea's technical and performance advisor Galtier won the French league title with Lille in 2021 before leaving for Nice, leading the south coast club to fifth place last season. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :