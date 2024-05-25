Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final for the second year in a row on Saturday, at Wembley Stadium in London.
Former Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan’s brace helped his side beat city rival United 2-1 in the first-ever Manchester Derby final last year.
Saturday will be United’s 22nd FA Cup final appearance, putting it one clear of Arsenal who is the competition’s record winner with 14 titles. City on the other hand has reached the final 12 times.
Take a look at Manchester United and Manchester City’s record in FA Cup finals:
MANCHESTER UNITED
MANCHESTER CITY
Latest on Sportstar
- FA Cup Final, MCI v MNU: Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head record
- FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United and City’s record in previous finals
- FA Cup 2023 final recap: What happened when Man City faced arch-rival United last year?
- SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad strangles Rajasthan Royals to stamp final spot vs KKR
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs SRH Qualifier 2: Harshal Patel on top with 24 wickets, Natarajan fourth
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE