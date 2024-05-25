MagazineBuy Print

FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United and City’s record in previous finals

Ahead of the Derby on Saturday, take a look at Manchester City and Manchester United’s record in FA Cup finals.

Published : May 25, 2024 07:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ilkay Gundogan’s brace helped Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in the first-ever Manchester Derby final last year.
FILE PHOTO: Ilkay Gundogan’s brace helped Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in the first-ever Manchester Derby final last year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ilkay Gundogan’s brace helped Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in the first-ever Manchester Derby final last year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final for the second year in a row on Saturday, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Former Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan’s brace helped his side beat city rival United 2-1 in the first-ever Manchester Derby final last year.

Saturday will be United’s 22nd FA Cup final appearance, putting it one clear of Arsenal who is the competition’s record winner with 14 titles. City on the other hand has reached the final 12 times.

Take a look at Manchester United and Manchester City’s record in FA Cup finals:

MANCHESTER UNITED
Finals played: 21
Won: 12
Lost: 9
Last loss in a final: 2023
MANCHESTER CITY
Finals played: 12
Won: 7
Lost: 5
Last loss in a final: 2013

