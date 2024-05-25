FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United and City’s record in previous finals

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final for the second year in a row on Saturday, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Former Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan’s brace helped his side beat city rival United 2-1 in the first-ever Manchester Derby final last year.

Saturday will be United’s 22nd FA Cup final appearance, putting it one clear of Arsenal who is the competition’s record winner with 14 titles. City on the other hand has reached the final 12 times.

Take a look at Manchester United and Manchester City’s record in FA Cup finals:

MANCHESTER UNITED Finals played: 21 Won: 12 Lost: 9 Last loss in a final: 2023