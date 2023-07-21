MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City forward Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli -Saudi state media

Manchester City’s Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez has completed a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said early on Friday.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 06:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League.
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City’s Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez has completed a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said early on Friday.

Al Ekhbariya said on Twitter that Mahrez has become Al-Ahli’s latest signing but did not provide further details. The Jeddah-based club have yet to make a formal announcement.

Mahrez scored 78 goals and made 59 assists in 236 appearances in all competitions with City, and won 11 trophies at the club, including five league titles following his move from Leicester City in 2018.

READ | Inter Miami signs Spain defender Jordi Alba

The 32-year-old saw his role for Pep Guardiola’s side reduced last season, scoring 15 goals in 47 games, but missing out on action in the FA Cup and Champions League finals as City won a historic treble.

Last year he, renewed his contract until 2025.

Mahrez becomes the latest big-name signing in the Saudi Pro League, which has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last January.

Al-Ahli, who sealed promotion to the Pro League after spending one season in the second division last term, have also signed Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino on a free transfer and Chelsea’s Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on a three-year deal.

Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Riyad Mahrez /

Al-Ahli

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

