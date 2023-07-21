Inter Miami signs Spain defender Jordi Alba

Inter Miami CF announced on Thursday that it has signed Spanish national team defender Jordi Alba to a contract through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a Club option for 2025.

The one-time UEFA Euro winner, UEFA Champions League winner, UEFA Nations League winner, and six-time La Liga winner, regarded as one of the world’s best left backs, is expected to join the team in the coming days.

“Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we’re excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad. He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best fullbacks in the sport due to both his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute in the attack. We know that he’ll help Inter Miami achieve the Club’s objectives this season and beyond,” said Chief Soccer Director and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

Alba’s extensive list of accomplishments features several major competitions, including being a key member in Spain’s 2012 UEFA Euro title-winning campaign and recently captaining his country and lifting the trophy as they were crowned 2023 UEFA Nations League champions last month.

Prior to joining Inter Miami, Alba spent the entirety of his career in his home country. The L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain native began his career among the youth ranks of several teams, including FC Barcelona (1998-05) and CF Valencia (2007-09) before making his debut for Club Gimnàstic de Tarragona in the Spanish Second Division while on loan from Valencia’s B side for the 2008-09 campaign. Upon returning from loan, Alba was incorporated to Valencia’s senior side and went on to make his La Liga debut in September 2009. Overall, the speedy defender made 110 appearances across all competitions in three seasons for Los Che, registering six goals and eight assists, before being signed by Barcelona ahead of the 2012-13 season.

Alba went on to become a legend for the Spanish giants, making 459 appearances over the course of 11 seasons, the ninth most of any player in the club’s history, while helping Barcelona win six La Liga titles, a UEFA Champions League title, a FIFA Club World Cup title, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four Supercopa de España title. In that period, he recorded 27 goals and 99 assists. Additionally, Alba was managed by Inter Miami CF head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino in the 2013-14 campaign, where they won the 2013 Supercopa de España.

The 34-year-old defender has also put together a sterling career for his country’s national team, being a key member and playing in every match of Spain’s UEFA Euro 2012 winning campaign and most recently captaining the team as they clinched the 2023 UEFA Nations League title, as well as competing with the side in three FIFA World Cup tournaments (2014, 2018, 2022). In all, Alba has made 93 appearances for Spain, recording 10 goals and nine assists.