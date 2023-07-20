MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi surprises teammate in group chat ahead of grand unveiling

Not even the pouring rain could spoil Messi’s welcome party last weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the new face of MLS was introduced to a packed stadium of adoring fans.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 23:24 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi speaks during an event to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale.
Lionel Messi speaks during an event to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi speaks during an event to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi has already proved to be a team player at his new club Inter Miami as the Argentine forward surprised a teammate in the players’ group chat by providing a timely assist with tickets to his presentation on Sunday.

Not even the pouring rain could spoil Messi’s welcome party last weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the new face of Major League Soccer (MLS) was introduced to a packed stadium of adoring fans.

The new teammates of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not want to miss the event either, and forward Leonardo Campana turned to Inter’s WhatsApp group for spare passes.

Also Read: Onana confirms Inter departure for ‘new journey in Manchester’

“On Sunday, Campana was looking for tickets and he put in the group chat if anybody has any,” Inter defender DeAndre Yedlin told the reporters.

“I didn’t even know whether Messi was in the group chat yet, but he popped up straightway and said, ‘How many do you need though?’ Straightaway like that.

“From there I was just like ‘Woah!’ You know what I mean. Like straight off the bat, they maybe know each other for three days or something. But to show that generosity is a great fresh example of how (Messi) is.”

A sold-out crowd of about 20,000 fans waited through a delay caused by heavy rain and lightning to see Messi being presented with his No. 10 shirt before he was joined on the pitch by his family where they posed for photos as fireworks lit up the sky.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Major League Soccer /

Inter Miami FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2023, Stage 18: Asgreen upsets sprint specialists as Vingegaard retains overall lead
    Reuters
  2. Messi surprises teammate in group chat ahead of grand unveiling
    Reuters
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India loses three quick wickets vs West Indies after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irrepressible Gukesh reaches 11th in live World ranking
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Hungarian GP 2023: Ricciardo refreshed and ready to go
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi surprises teammate in group chat ahead of grand unveiling
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United names Bruno Fernandes as new captain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Heavyweight champion Usyk signs playing contract with Ukrainian football club
    Reuters
  4. NorthEast United FC rope in Spanish centre-back Zabaco
    PTI
  5. Five attackers to watch out for at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2023, Stage 18: Asgreen upsets sprint specialists as Vingegaard retains overall lead
    Reuters
  2. Messi surprises teammate in group chat ahead of grand unveiling
    Reuters
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India loses three quick wickets vs West Indies after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irrepressible Gukesh reaches 11th in live World ranking
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Hungarian GP 2023: Ricciardo refreshed and ready to go
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment