MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Onana confirms Inter departure for ‘new journey in Manchester’

“I fell in love with San Siro, la Curva and the city. Now the circumstances are right for me to start a new journey in Manchester,” Onana said in a statement addressed to Inter supporters.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 23:05 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana.
FILE PHOTO: Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Andre Onana has left Serie A club Inter Milan, the Cameroonian goalkeeper said on Thursday, ahead of a move to Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old has completed a medical at the Premier League side, who will sign the keeper for 51 million euros ($56.70 million) plus another four million euros in add-ons.

“I fell in love with San Siro, la Curva and the city. Now the circumstances are right for me to start a new journey in Manchester,” Onana said in a statement addressed to Inter supporters.

“I do it with great enthusiasm, but knowing that I will miss you. Eternal gratitude to all the ‘Interisti’. You make this club great.”

Onana arrived at Inter in July 2022 from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam. He quickly became manager Simone Inzaghi’s first-choice keeper and was central in a campaign that ended with Inter winning both the Italian Cup and the Super Cup. The club also reached the Champions League final.

Onana looked destined to be the long-term first-choice keeper for Cameroon but decided to retire from international duty after playing just one match at the 2022 World Cup, where he was suspended for disciplinary reasons.

He won 34 caps for the national team. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Andre Onana /

Manchester United /

Inter Milan /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula 1: Hamilton sorry for sacked De Vries
    AFP
  2. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Gill, Jaiswal fall early in second session; West Indies storms back vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Onana confirms Inter departure for ‘new journey in Manchester’
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sakshi Malik: I never demanded exemption from Asian Games trials despite being considered for it
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Onana confirms Inter departure for ‘new journey in Manchester’
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana undergoes ACL reconstruction surgery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal confirms Declan Rice signing from West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Wolves fines for fans’ homophobic chanting
    AP
  5. De Gea confirms Manchester United departure
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula 1: Hamilton sorry for sacked De Vries
    AFP
  2. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Gill, Jaiswal fall early in second session; West Indies storms back vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Onana confirms Inter departure for ‘new journey in Manchester’
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sakshi Malik: I never demanded exemption from Asian Games trials despite being considered for it
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment