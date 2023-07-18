MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rashford signs new contract with Man United till 2028

Rashford has scored 123 goals in all competitions, 30 of them in the 2022-23 campaign, helping the club to a third-placed finish.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 21:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United acknowledges the fans as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United acknowledges the fans as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United acknowledges the fans as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England forward Marcus Rashford has extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Rashford, whose previous deal was set to expire in 2024, has made nearly 360 appearances for United since making his debut in 2016.

He has scored 123 goals in all competitions, 30 of them in the 2022-23 campaign, helping the club to a third-placed finish.

Also Read: Man Utd set to sign Onana from Inter Milan - reports

“I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt,” the 25-year-old told the club website.

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

“I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”

In the 2022-23 season, Rashford won the club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Also Read: Messi gets down to business in Florida heat

“Ever since he joined our Academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player,” said Manchester United Football Director John Murtough.

“He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven.

“As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.”

Related Topics

Marcus Rashford /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Van der Sar no longer in ICU; provides health update from hospital
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alba to join ‘Barca reunion’ with Messi, Busquets in Miami
    AFP
  3. Hopman Cup 2023: Schedule, format, teams, prize money, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vingegaard pulverises Pogacar in Tour de France Alpine time-trial
    AFP
  5. Manchester United set to sign Onana from Inter Milan - reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Van der Sar no longer in ICU; provides health update from hospital
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alba to join ‘Barca reunion’ with Messi, Busquets in Miami
    AFP
  3. Draw out for junior boys’ and girls’ national football championships
    PTI
  4. Rashford signs new contract with Man United till 2028
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH | FIFA president Infantino announces plans for new 32-team Club World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Van der Sar no longer in ICU; provides health update from hospital
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alba to join ‘Barca reunion’ with Messi, Busquets in Miami
    AFP
  3. Hopman Cup 2023: Schedule, format, teams, prize money, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vingegaard pulverises Pogacar in Tour de France Alpine time-trial
    AFP
  5. Manchester United set to sign Onana from Inter Milan - reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment