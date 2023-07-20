MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson closes in on move to Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 08:29 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE - Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson.
FILE - Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson. | Photo Credit: AP

Jordan Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain.

The move would see Henderson link up with Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who has just been hired as manager of the Saudi Pro League team.

The potential signing of the 33-year-old Henderson is further evidence of the growing lure of Saudi football as the oil-rich kingdom targets leading players from Europe’s top leagues.

ALSO READ
Lionel Messi likely to play but might not start for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on Friday

Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante are among the star names to have headed there during the offseason, with Riyad Mahrez also expected to move to Al-Ahli after Manchester City reportedly agreed deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million) for its winger.

Henderson’s former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Ahli, while another Anfield player Fabinho has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson won every major club honor during his time at the Merseyside club, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.

That title success ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England again.

He still has two years to run on his current contract, but could have seen his first team opportunities impacted by manager Jurgen Klopp’s midfield overhaul this offseason.

Liverpool has signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during the transfer window and is expected to add another midfielder ahead of the new season.

Klopp’s midfield revamp comes after the club endured a disappointing campaign last season, which saw it miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.

ALSO READ
MLS commissioner Garber welcomes growth of Saudi Pro League

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left, while Fabio Carvalho has joined Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Thiago Alcantara’s future is also uncertain, with the veteran Spain international also linked with a move away — potentially to Saudi Arabia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League /

Jordan Henderson /

Liverpool /

Al-Ettifaq

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson closes in on move to Al-Ettifaq
    AP
  2. First female head coach in English men’s football praised for holding fort as new manager hired
    AP
  3. NBA: LaMelo Ball says he signed five-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path
    AP
  4. Palermo Open: Zheng beats Parry; faces American Navarro in quarterfinals
    AP
  5. NBA: Paris to host Nets-Cavaliers game next year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson closes in on move to Al-Ettifaq
    AP
  2. First female head coach in English men’s football praised for holding fort as new manager hired
    AP
  3. Inter signs Colombia winger Cuadrado on one-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi likely to play but might not start for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on Friday
    Reuters
  5. Leipzig signs Dutch midfielder Simons on one-year loan from PSG
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson closes in on move to Al-Ettifaq
    AP
  2. First female head coach in English men’s football praised for holding fort as new manager hired
    AP
  3. NBA: LaMelo Ball says he signed five-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path
    AP
  4. Palermo Open: Zheng beats Parry; faces American Navarro in quarterfinals
    AP
  5. NBA: Paris to host Nets-Cavaliers game next year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment