Former Man City defender Benjamin Mendy moves to Ligue 1 side Lorient

The 29-year-old France international was found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court on Friday.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 15:32 IST , Loreint - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in action.
FILE PHOTO: Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has signed for Ligue 1 side Lorient on a two-year deal days after being acquitted of rape.

The 29-year-old France international was found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court on Friday.

ALSO READ | Women’s World Cup will win over the sceptics, says Infantino

In January, Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested. City released him when his contract expired last month.

Lorient said in a statement that Mendy had passed a medical, would wear the number five shirt and make his first appearance at the club’s training ground later on Wednesday.

