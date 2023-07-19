No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for FIFA Women’s World Cup

Civil servants in Brazil will not have to worry about being late for work because of the Women’s World Cup after a government minister announced a change to office hours to let them catch the action in Australia and New Zealand.

With Brazil’s group stage matches in Australia being broadcast in the early hours of the morning back home, minister of management Esther Dweck has told civil servants they can report for duty up to two hours after the final whistle.

“On days when the games are held at 7:30 am, the working hours will start at 11 a.m. Brasilia time,” an ordinance read. “On days when the games are held at 8:00 a.m., the working hours will start at 12:00 p.m. Brasilia time.”

Brazil has won a record eight Copa America Femenina titles but its best finish at a Women’s World Cup was in 2007 when it lost to Germany in the final.

Brazil is in Group F and begins its campaign on Monday against Panama in Adelaide before taking on France in Brisbane and Jamaica in Melbourne.