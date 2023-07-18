Five defenders to watch out for at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will get underway on July 20, with New Zealand playing the opening match against Norway.

The tournament will have some of the best players in women’s football across the globe as 32 countries will battle it out in a bid to be crowned as world champion.

Ahead of the tournament, the following are five defenders to look out for:

Wendie Renard

Wendie Renard of France will undoubtedly be one of the star attractions in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Renard almost missed out on the tournament, after falling out with former Les Blues manager Corinne Diacre.

But after the French Football Federation sacked Diacre and appointed Herve Renard as head coach, Wendie said she was open to returning to the national team if the coach selects her.

Standing at 6ft2in tall, Renard is a dominating presence in the backline. Apart from her physical strength, Renard is blessed with good pace and technique and is also handy during set-pieces, with her ability to find the net with powerful headers.

Renard has won a record 14 French league titles and eight European Cups, making her one of the most decorated players in women’s club football. All that is missing is an international title and Renard will hope to change that.

Irene Paredes

The Spain women’s football team has been in the news due to its public altercation with the Royal Spanish Football Federation. While the conflict has still not been fully resolved, La Rojas will hope to make a positive impact on the upcoming World Cup and win their maiden World Cup title.

And, leading their backline will be one of the veteran players Irene Paredes. A tough marker with an impressive aerial presence, Paredes will have a major role to play in marshalling Spain’s defence. While she will have to deal with the absence of Barcelona partner Mapi Leon, Paredes will nonetheless, be an important figure in the Spanish defence.

Ashley Lawrence

The Canada women’s football team is usually effective when it comes to shutting out the opposition and Ashley Lawrence is one of the main reasons behind that.

The 28-year-old left-back has spent her entire professional career at Paris Saint-Germain and is one of the driving forces behind the club’s success.

Now, the defender will look to make her mark with the national team in the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

What makes Lawrence such an asset is her versatility. Primarily playing as a left-back, Lawrence can also play in midfield, which adds to Canada’s squad depth and will allow coach Beverly Priestman to rotate more.

Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze was an integral part of the England squad that won the European Championship in 2022. Playing her third World Cup, Bronze comes with loads of experience which will be useful for Sarina Weigan and her team.

The 31-year-old, who mainly operates as a right-back, can also play inverted fullback and has been deployed in that role quite a few times by Weigman. Apart from her commanding presence in defence, Bronze possesses pace and has excellent crossing ability in her arsenal, which makes her a threat from the flanks.

Making equal contributions in attack and defence, Bronze’s ability to read the opponent’s game is something the Lionesses will benefit from in the World Cup.

Ellie Carpenter

Ellie Carpenter suffered a major setback when she suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in the first half of the 2022 Champions League. However, the Australian right-back has made a strong return and will be one of the major factors if her team is to go deep in the tournament on home soil.

Named the W-League’s W-League Young Footballer of the Year three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020, Carpenter at 23, has solidified her position in the Matildas backline. She earned her first senior cap at 15, in a match where Australia thrashed Vietnam 9-0.

With strong teams like Nigeria and Canada in her group, Carpenter will need to be at her defensive best in order to cross the first hurdle - qualifying for the knockouts.