Bundesliga: Bayern beats Wolfsburg 2-0 in final home game after Champions League exit

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 with teenager Lovro Zvonarek scoring on his first start.

Published : May 12, 2024 23:37 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Lovro Zvonarek (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates.
Bayern Munich’s Lovro Zvonarek (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Lovro Zvonarek (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates. | Photo Credit: AFP

Second-placed Bayern Munich beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 with teenager Lovro Zvonarek scoring on his first start in their final Bundesliga home game of the season on Sunday as they eased towards the end of a trophy-less campaign.

Four days after Bayern’s Champions League semifinal exit to Real Madrid confirmed their first season without any silverware in more than a decade, the Bavarians put in a solid performance against the Wolves despite a string of changes to Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Zvonarek, the 19-year-old Croatian who had only made a handful of substitute appearances for the team, scored four minutes into his first start, drilling home for the lead.

Leon Goretzka doubled the advantage nine minutes later with the hosts quickly taking full control of the game.

Bayern have 72 points, two ahead of third-placed VfB Stuttgart with one game remaining. Unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen, on 84, visit VfL Bochum later on Sunday.

