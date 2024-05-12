Second-placed Bayern Munich beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 with teenager Lovro Zvonarek scoring on his first start in their final Bundesliga home game of the season on Sunday as they eased towards the end of a trophy-less campaign.
Four days after Bayern’s Champions League semifinal exit to Real Madrid confirmed their first season without any silverware in more than a decade, the Bavarians put in a solid performance against the Wolves despite a string of changes to Thomas Tuchel’s team.
Zvonarek, the 19-year-old Croatian who had only made a handful of substitute appearances for the team, scored four minutes into his first start, drilling home for the lead.
Leon Goretzka doubled the advantage nine minutes later with the hosts quickly taking full control of the game.
Bayern have 72 points, two ahead of third-placed VfB Stuttgart with one game remaining. Unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen, on 84, visit VfL Bochum later on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Shooting Olympic trials: Anish Bhanwala’s perfect 5/5 proves shooter on right path ahead of Paris 2024
- Bundesliga: Bayern beats Wolfsburg 2-0 in final home game after Champions League exit
- RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru routs Delhi Capitals to rise to fifth in standings
- Premier League points table: Arsenal tops standings after beating Man United, Manchester City second
- IPL 2024: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad underlines value of solidity over flamboyance in match-winning knock vs RR
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE