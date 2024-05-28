MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: Bochum survives dramatic playoff against Dusseldorf to stay up

Second division club Dssseldorf was 3-0 up from the first leg of their playoff on Thursday, but Philipp Hofmann scored twice and Kevin Stoger converted a penalty for Bochum to win the second leg 3-0.

Published : May 28, 2024 08:13 IST , DUSSELDORF - 1 MIN READ

AP
Fortuna Dusseldorf players line up during the penalty shootout.
Fortuna Dusseldorf players line up during the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Fortuna Dusseldorf players line up during the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bochum clinched Bundesliga survival by coming from three goals down and winning a penalty shootout 6-5 to thwart Fortuna Düsseldorf’s promotion bid on Monday.

Second division club Dssseldorf was 3-0 up from the first leg of their playoff on Thursday, but Philipp Hofmann scored twice and Kevin Stoger converted a penalty for Bochum to win the second leg 3-0. Hofmann scored an own goal in the first leg.

It left the teams level at 3-3 on aggregate. Dusseldorf came closest to scoring in extra time and Bochum held on thanks to a number of goal-line clearances.

ALSO READ | 3 players quit Argentina’s national women’s team after a dispute over pay and conditions

Veteran goalkeeper Andreas Luthe saved Andre Hoffmann’s first effort for Düsseldorf in the shootout, and counterpart Florian Kastenmeier also made a save for the home team.

It left the pressure on Düsseldorf’s Takashi Uchino. The young Japanese defender sent his spot kick high over the goal along with his team’s hopes. Düsseldorf coach Daniel Thioune tried consoling the inconsolable player.

Bochum finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga, while Düsseldorf was third in the second division.

Related Topics

Fortuna Dusseldorf /

Bochum /

Bundesliga

