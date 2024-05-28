MagazineBuy Print

Martial confirms departure from Manchester United

The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from AS Monaco in 2015 and has since scored 90 goals in 317 games for the Red Devils.

Published : May 28, 2024 07:29 IST , BENGALURU - 4 MINS READ

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
Manchester United’s French striker Anthony Martial in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June, the Frenchman said on Monday.

The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from AS Monaco in 2015 and has since scored 90 goals in 317 games for the Red Devils.

The departure was expected, as he had struggled with injuries in recent seasons and had not been in the squad for months.

He not in the team for the 2-1 FA Cup final victory against Manchester City on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Germany begins pre-Euro 2024 training camp in front of 15,000 fans

“It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career,” he said on Instagram.

“You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me.”

French defender Raphael Varane also stated he would leave United earlier in May.

