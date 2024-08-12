MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Where did Pakistan finish in Olympic games medal tally?

Pakistan won its first-ever Olympic medal in 32 years when Arshad Nadeem clinched gold in javelin throw in the Paris 2024 games.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 12:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medalist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the men’s javelin throw final event.
Gold medalist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's javelin throw final event. | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary/PTI
infoIcon

Gold medalist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the men’s javelin throw final event. | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary/PTI

Pakistan won its first-ever Olympic medal in 32 years when Arshad Nadeem clinched gold in javelin throw in the Paris 2024 games.

Nadeem also became the first individual Olympic gold medallist for Pakistan after Olympic record-breaking performance in javelin.

This was Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in 40 years, following up its hockey team’s title win in 1984.

Where did Pakistan finish in the Paris 2024 medal tally?

On the back of Arshad’s gold, Pakistan finished 62nd in the Paris 2024 medal tally.

In comparison, India, despite winning six medals, only finished 71st. This is because priority is given to gold medals in the ranking.

The last time Pakistan finished above India at the Olympics was in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. India had a barren run in Barcelona, failing to land a single medal.

Pakistan bagged a bronze medal in men’s hockey in 1992, finishing joint-54th in the medals table.

