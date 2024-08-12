MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Where did India finish in the Olympic Games medal tally?

With one silver and five bronze medals, India finished one medal short of Tokyo 2020 where it bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 12:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Swapnil Kusale of India with his bronze medal in 50m rifle in Chateauroux shooting range in France during the Paris Olympic 2024.
Swapnil Kusale of India with his bronze medal in 50m rifle in Chateauroux shooting range in France during the Paris Olympic 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Swapnil Kusale of India with his bronze medal in 50m rifle in Chateauroux shooting range in France during the Paris Olympic 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

India bagged six medals in total at the Paris 2024 Olympics, recording its joint-second best performance in a single edition of the Summer Games, taking its overall tally of medals to 41. 

With one silver and five bronze medals, India finished one medal short of Tokyo 2020 where it bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze. The tally puts India in 71st position in the medal tally among the 84 countries that bagged a medal in the ongoing Games.

Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal in men’s javelin, adding after his historic gold winning pursuit three years ago. Manu Bhaker became the first Indian after independence to win multiple medals in the same edition. She bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol before adding another one with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team 10m air pistol.

ALSO READ | Full list of Indian medallists in Summer Games history

Swapnil Kusale won India’s first medal in rifle 3 position event of the shooting discipline with a bronze while Aman Sehrawat secured bronze in the wrestling men’s 57kg freestyle.

The Indian men’s hockey team reproduced its bronze medal winning performance from the last edition, beating Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match after a semifinal loss to Germany.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
