Paris 2024 Olympics: Where did India finish in the Olympic Games medal tally?

India bagged six medals in total at the Paris 2024 Olympics, recording its joint-second best performance in a single edition of the Summer Games, taking its overall tally of medals to 41.

With one silver and five bronze medals, India finished one medal short of Tokyo 2020 where it bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze. The tally puts India in 71st position in the medal tally among the 84 countries that bagged a medal in the ongoing Games.

Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal in men’s javelin, adding after his historic gold winning pursuit three years ago. Manu Bhaker became the first Indian after independence to win multiple medals in the same edition. She bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol before adding another one with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team 10m air pistol.

Swapnil Kusale won India’s first medal in rifle 3 position event of the shooting discipline with a bronze while Aman Sehrawat secured bronze in the wrestling men’s 57kg freestyle.

The Indian men’s hockey team reproduced its bronze medal winning performance from the last edition, beating Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match after a semifinal loss to Germany.