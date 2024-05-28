MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr beats Ittihad 4-2 to end Saudi Pro League campaign on a high, Ronaldo breaks record with brace

Nassr completed its century of league goals scored this season with the four goals coming courtesy of Ronaldo (2), Ghareeb (1) and Al-Nemer(1).

Published : May 28, 2024 02:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr beat Ittihad 4-2 to end Saudi Pro League campaign on a high, Ronaldo breaks record with brace.
Al Nassr beat Ittihad 4-2 to end Saudi Pro League campaign on a high, Ronaldo breaks record with brace. | Photo Credit: STRINGER
infoIcon

Al Nassr beat Al Ittihad 4-2 at home in its final Saudi Pro League end its season second in the standings with 82 points.

Nassr completed its century of league goals scored this season with the four goals coming courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo (2), Abdulrahman Ghareeb (1) and Meshari Al-Nemer(1).

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season. (35)

He broke Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player (34), which he did in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr as well.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the second additional minute before the halftime whistle followed by a header in the 69th minute after which he was subbed off.

ALSO READ | Germany begins pre-Euro 2024 training camp in front of 15,000 fans

Nassr extended its lead to three after Sami Al-Najei was brought down inside the box and Ghareeb converted the penalty in the 79th minute.

Ittihad scored two goals in quick succession in the 88th and the 2nd minute of stoppage time courtesy of Nasser Al-Shamrani and Fabinho however, Meshari scored one for the home side, three minutes later to seal the win.

