Al Nassr beat Al Ittihad 4-2 at home in its final Saudi Pro League end its season second in the standings with 82 points.
Nassr completed its century of league goals scored this season with the four goals coming courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo (2), Abdulrahman Ghareeb (1) and Meshari Al-Nemer(1).
Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season. (35)
He broke Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player (34), which he did in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr as well.
Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the second additional minute before the halftime whistle followed by a header in the 69th minute after which he was subbed off.
ALSO READ | Germany begins pre-Euro 2024 training camp in front of 15,000 fans
Nassr extended its lead to three after Sami Al-Najei was brought down inside the box and Ghareeb converted the penalty in the 79th minute.
Ittihad scored two goals in quick succession in the 88th and the 2nd minute of stoppage time courtesy of Nasser Al-Shamrani and Fabinho however, Meshari scored one for the home side, three minutes later to seal the win.
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr beats Ittihad 4-2 to end Saudi Pro League campaign on a high, Ronaldo breaks record with brace
- Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season
- Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad highlights, NAS 4-2 ITT, Saudi Pro League 2023-24; Ronaldo breaks record with brace
- French Open 2024, May 27 schedule: Nadal vs Zverev marquee clash; Swiatek, Sinner in action
- Bill Walton dead: NBA champion, Hall of Famer Bill Walton and star broadcaster, dies at 71
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE