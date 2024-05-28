Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Al Nassr against Al Ittihad to break the record for most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season. (35)
He broke Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player (34), which he did in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr as well.
FOLLOW | LIVE: Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad score and updates
The 39-year-old Portuguese forward broke the record in his second season at the Saudi club, after moving from English giant Manchester United in January 2023.
While Al Hilal sealed the SPL title with three games to go, Ronaldo and Co. will have one final shot at silverware when they face Al Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season
- Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad highlights, NAS 4-2 ITT, Saudi Pro League 2023-24; Ronaldo breaks record with brace
- French Open 2024, May 27 schedule: Nadal vs Zverev marquee clash; Swiatek, Sinner in action
- Bill Walton dead: NBA champion, Hall of Famer Bill Walton and star broadcaster, dies at 71
- Nadal says ‘difficult’ and ‘not smart’ to play Wimbledon after French Open loss against Zverev
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE