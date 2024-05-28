MagazineBuy Print

Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season

Ronaldo broke Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Saudi Pro League season (34).

Published : May 28, 2024 00:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season
Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Al Nassr against Al Ittihad to break the record for most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season. (35)

He broke Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player (34), which he did in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr as well.

FOLLOW | LIVE: Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad score and updates

The 39-year-old Portuguese forward broke the record in his second season at the Saudi club, after moving from English giant Manchester United in January 2023.

While Al Hilal sealed the SPL title with three games to go, Ronaldo and Co. will have one final shot at silverware when they face Al Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final.

More to follow.

