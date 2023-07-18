MagazineBuy Print

How much is the FIFA Women’s World Cup prize money and where does is compare to that of men?

The United States Women’s National Team won the championship in 1991 and 1999, back in the days when the women’s game had zero prize money. Today, it’s a different story.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 19:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Despite improvements, the men’s FIFA World Cup pays out four times as much to the winner of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The 2023 Women’s World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20, is the most anticipated female sporting event ever.

The United States of America is vying to regain the title after winning it the last two times – in 2019 and 2015. The U.S. also won the championship in 1991 and 1999, back in the days when the women’s game had zero prize money.

Today, it’s a different story, with the 2023 winning female team taking home $10.5 million – $6.2m of which will be divided among the players.

However, despite these improvements, the men’s game pays out four times as much to the winner – something FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to address by the next championships in 2026 and 2027.

Female players worldwide have been fighting for equal pay and equal respect with men’s national teams, including the defending champion United States, Canada, France and Spain.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has set a target of equal prize money for men and women at their next World Cups, in 2026 and 2027, respectively — a tough task when the 32 men’s teams shared 440 million USD at last year’s World Cup in Qata

