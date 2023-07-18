MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alba to join ‘Barca reunion’ with Messi, Busquets in Miami

The 34-year-old Alba, who has made 93 appearances for Spain, terminated his contract with Barcelona in May.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 22:49 IST , Fort Lauderdale, United States - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at Spotify Camp Nou on May 02, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at Spotify Camp Nou on May 02, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at Spotify Camp Nou on May 02, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Spain international defender Jordi Alba will sign for Inter Miami and join up with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, with more new arrivals expected in the coming days, owner Jorge Mas said on Tuesday.

“Jordi Alba will sign today,” Mas told a group of reporters after the team’s training session.

Messi has already been joined by Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, another former Barcelona player, but the club are looking to add some youth to the squad which is struggling in last place in MLS.

Also Read: Messi gets down to business in Florida heat

Mas said that 20-year-old Paraguayan international defender Diego Gomez was set to join from Asuncion club Libertad.

Another young South American, 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Facundo Farias has a verbal agreement to join the club, said Mas.

The Miami owner added that talks are also underway with two young talents from the Argentine league -- Tomas Aviles, a central defender with Racing Club, and striker Brian Aguirre, of Newell’s Old Boys.

But Mas said that any attempt to sign veteran Uruguayan former Barca player, Luis Suarez, was limited by his contractual situation with Brazilian club Gremio.

“Luis Suarez is a Gremio player. He has a contract. We understand the close relationship that he has with Lionel, Busquets and Alba. They played together in Barcelona.

Also Read: Rashford signs new contract with Man United till 2028

“There’s been a lot of talk about Luis Suarez coming to Inter Miami. We haven’t held direct talks with Gremio or with Suarez.

“I don’t know how Luis Suarez can leave Gremio. But if he does we are free to talk to Luis and bring him to Inter Miami. That possibility would be there,” he said.

The 34-year-old Alba, who has made 93 appearances for Spain, terminated his contract with Barcelona in May.

Left-back Alba won six Spanish league titles with Barca and was part of the team which won the 2015 Champions League.

He also played in the Spain team, which won the 2012 European Championship.

Messi and Busquets took part in their first training session with Miami on Tuesday, ahead of possible debuts on Friday against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Related Topics

Jordi Alba /

Lionel Messi /

Sergio Busquets /

Major League Soccer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alba to join ‘Barca reunion’ with Messi, Busquets in Miami
    AFP
  2. Hopman Cup 2023: Schedule, format, teams, prize money, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vingegaard pulverises Pogacar in Tour de France Alpine time-trial
    AFP
  4. Manchester United set to sign Onana from Inter Milan - reports
    AFP
  5. UTT 2023: Delhi beats Bengaluru, registers maiden win
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Alba to join ‘Barca reunion’ with Messi, Busquets in Miami
    AFP
  2. Draw out for junior boys’ and girls’ national football championships
    PTI
  3. Rashford signs new contract with Man United till 2028
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH | FIFA president Infantino announces plans for new 32-team Club World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United ropes in defender Jonny Evans on short-term deal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alba to join ‘Barca reunion’ with Messi, Busquets in Miami
    AFP
  2. Hopman Cup 2023: Schedule, format, teams, prize money, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vingegaard pulverises Pogacar in Tour de France Alpine time-trial
    AFP
  4. Manchester United set to sign Onana from Inter Milan - reports
    AFP
  5. UTT 2023: Delhi beats Bengaluru, registers maiden win
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment