Manchester City thrashes Arsenal 4-1, advances to Carabao Cup semis

Arsenal's miserable season continued as it slumped to a 4-1 home defeat by holder Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

City, which has won the trophy for the last three seasons, went in front after three minutes through Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who nodded home a fine Oleksandr Zinchenko cross.

Mikel Arteta's struggling Arsenal side drew level in the 31st minute with a fine diving header from Alexandre Lacazette after an excellent cross from Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, but City took charge after the break.

A mistake by Arsenal Icelandic goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson gifted the visitor a 2-1 lead in the 54th as he let a relatively harmless Riyad Mahrez free-kick through his arms.

Phil Foden added a third, latching onto a ball into the box from Fernandinho and lifting it over the advancing Runarsson.

Aymeric Laporte then headed in a Foden cross to wrap up the win for Pep Guardiola's side as it added to the troubles of the Gunners who are languishing in 15th spot in the Premier League, only four points above the relegation zone.

City joined Brentford in the semifinals after the second-tier (Championship) side enjoyed a 1-0 win over Premier League Newcastle United earlier on Tuesday.

In the remaining two quarterfinals, Everton hosts Manchester United and Championship team Stoke City welcome Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.