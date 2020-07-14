Football Football Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels it was “not a good day for football” as the CAS ruled in Manchester City's favour and overturned its two-year UEFA ban. Reuters 14 July, 2020 21:19 IST Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn't particularly pleased with the CAS' decision to ovterturn Manchester City's UEFA ban, saying “I don't think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest.” - Reuters Reuters 14 July, 2020 21:19 IST Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described it as “not a good day for football” Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.“I don't think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest,” Klopp told a virtual news conference on Tuesday.“FFP is a good idea. It is there for protecting teams and the competition, so that nobody overspends and have to make sure the money they want to spend is based on the right sources,” he said.RELATED| Manchester City’s two-year Champions League ban lifted City won its appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday, meaning it will now be allowed to compete in next season's Champions League.CAS ruled that City did not breach FFP rules by disguising equity funding as sponsorship.“It's not up to me to judge this and I don't but I think this FFP framework we should stick to. I hope FFP stays just because it gives kind of borders that you can go to, but not over it, and that's good for football,” Klopp said.“If you start doing that nobody has to care any more and the richest people or countries can do what they want.“It will make the competition really difficult and I think that would lead automatically to a kind of world super league with like 10 clubs and it would depend on who owns the clubs and not the names of the clubs. It makes sense to have these rules,” he added.RELATED| How Man City's ban lift changes Premier League's top-four race Klopp did say, however, that City's place in the Champions League next season might at least benefit Liverpool as it tries to retain its Premier League title.“They won't have 10 or 12 games less now -- no other team would have had a chance in the (Premier) league,” he said.Liverpool faces Arsenal on Wednesday knowing defeat would end its chances of equalling Manchester City's record 100-point haul in the Premier League set two years ago.With three games remaining Liverpool has 93 points with City a distant second on 72. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos