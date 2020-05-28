Football Football Manchester City Women appoints Taylor as new coach Gareth Taylor, a former Manchester City player and youth coach, has been named the new boss of the club's women's team. Chris Myson 28 May, 2020 20:29 IST Gareth Taylor has been in charge of Manchester City's under-18 team for three years. - Getty Images Chris Myson 28 May, 2020 20:29 IST Manchester City Women has appointed former Wales international Gareth Taylor as its new head coach.Taylor, 47, has signed a three-year deal to replace Nick Cushing, who left to join the coaching staff to join affiliate club New York City in February after six years in the role.New boss Taylor has been in charge of Manchester City's under-18 team for three years, winning two Premier League U18 Cups.He represented Wales 15 times in a playing career that saw him play for City between 1998 and 2001, earning two promotions at a time when the men's team was in the lower leagues.READ | Women's soccer league plans first US team sport return City confirmed Taylor will start his new role with immediate effect and that he will be assisted by Alan Mahon, who had been in temporary charge."I'm extremely excited about the challenge ahead with a very talented group of players and staff who have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years," Taylor said after Thursday's announcement."I'm really honoured to have been appointed to this role and I can’t wait to get started with our preparations for another thrilling and competitive WSL season in 2020-21." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos