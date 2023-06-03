Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man Utd has made ‘big steps’ despite FA Cup pain: Fernandes

“Everyone is down and it’s really difficult, We wanted to end the season in a different way but it wasn’t possible.” United captain Fernandes told .

Published : Jun 03, 2023 22:46 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot but Gundogan struck the winner early in the second half.
Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot but Gundogan struck the winner early in the second half. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot but Gundogan struck the winner early in the second half. | Photo Credit: AP

Bruno Fernandes said Manchester United had made “big steps for next season” despite its bitter 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in an FA Cup final, with just 12 seconds on the clock at Wembley.

Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot but Gundogan struck the winner early in the second half.

United broke its six-year trophy drought in February, beating Newcastle in the League Cup final, and finished third in the Premier League in Erik ten Hag’s first season at the helm.

But it was second best in the London sunshine as Premier League champions City remained on course for a treble.

“Everyone is down and it’s really difficult,” United captain Fernandes told the BBC. “We wanted to end the season in a different way but it wasn’t possible.

“We’ve made big steps for next season. It wasn’t a successful season overall but it was a good one. We have to come back next season and try to win bigger trophies.”

Fernandes said City deserved the win.

“We were too soft and gave up too much space for the first goal but it’s an amazing strike,” he said of Gundogan’s stunning early opener.

“If players are tighter then maybe they can stop it but it’s an amazing strike.”

The Portuguese midfielder said United’s supporters deserved more.

“Our fans have been great all season and they deserved a different result today,” he said. “We’re disappointed that we couldn’t give the fans the joy they deserve.

“We are grateful for everything they have done this season. I promise we will come and try again next season.”

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Bruno Fernandes /

Manchester City /

FA Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iga bakery special at French Open: Swiatek dishes out her first Grand Slam double bagel
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man Utd has made ‘big steps’ despite FA Cup pain: Fernandes
    AFP
  3. Messi leaves PSG: FIFA World Cup winner thanks Ligue 1 side for ‘wonderful experience’
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Verstappen seals pole in Barcelona; Sainz second
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula 1: Hamilton happy home-work paid off for Mercedes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man Utd has made ‘big steps’ despite FA Cup pain: Fernandes
    AFP
  2. Serie A: Ibrahimovic will not extend his contract with Milan after the season
    Team Sportstar
  3. FA Cup Final: Man City beats Manchester United to move closer to historic treble
    Team Sportstar
  4. UWCL: Barcelona beats Wolfsburg 3-2 to win its second Women’s Champions League title
    AP
  5. Argentina club Boca Juniors drops player convicted of gender violence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iga bakery special at French Open: Swiatek dishes out her first Grand Slam double bagel
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man Utd has made ‘big steps’ despite FA Cup pain: Fernandes
    AFP
  3. Messi leaves PSG: FIFA World Cup winner thanks Ligue 1 side for ‘wonderful experience’
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Verstappen seals pole in Barcelona; Sainz second
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula 1: Hamilton happy home-work paid off for Mercedes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment