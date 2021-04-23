Football Football Manchester United hopeful for Marcus Rashford ahead of trip to Leeds United Manchester United is second in the Premier League, 11 points behind Manchester City but with a game in hand. Leeds is in 10th place. Reuters LONDON 23 April, 2021 23:25 IST Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood of Manchester United warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on April 18, 2021 in Manchester, England. - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 23 April, 2021 23:25 IST Marcus Rashford could be available for Manchester United at Leeds United on Sunday despite the England forward missing training this week, while defender Eric Bailly is back in contention after testing positive for COVID-19."Marcus hasn't trained but I hope that he will join us tomorrow," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club website on Friday.The 23-year-old has been nursing a foot injury but played in the 3-1 home win against Burnley last Sunday.READ | Harry Kane won't be risked in League Cup final, says Spurs manager Mason Solskjaer said Bailly, who tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Ivory Coast, was back in training.Manchester United is second in the Premier League, 11 points behind Manchester City but with a game in hand. Leeds is in 10th place. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.