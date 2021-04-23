Manchester United hopeful for Marcus Rashford ahead of trip to Leeds United

Marcus Rashford could be available for Manchester United at Leeds United on Sunday despite the England forward missing training this week, while defender Eric Bailly is back in contention after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Marcus hasn't trained but I hope that he will join us tomorrow," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club website on Friday.

The 23-year-old has been nursing a foot injury but played in the 3-1 home win against Burnley last Sunday.

READ | Harry Kane won't be risked in League Cup final, says Spurs manager Mason

Solskjaer said Bailly, who tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Ivory Coast, was back in training.

Manchester United is second in the Premier League, 11 points behind Manchester City but with a game in hand. Leeds is in 10th place.