United's Rangnick hits back at Van Gaal's 'commercial club' comment

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick hit back at Louis van Gaal for his comments that United is a "commercial club", saying that the Netherlands head coach had signed a contract to be their manager despite holding that opinion.

Van Gaal warned Ajax Amsterdam's Erik ten Hag against taking up the manager's role at United, urging him to choose a football club over a "commercial" one.

Ten Hag is among a handful of names linked to the top job at United, with Rangnick's tenure set to end after the current season.

"Louis himself as an experienced coach signed a contract here some years ago and he could have known that in advance if he had that opinion," Rangnick told British media on Friday.

Van Gaal managed United between 2014 and 2016, leading it to FA Cup success in his final season before being sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

"I think football worldwide and even more so in the English Premier League when any rich person or company can buy a club, as long as they pass the fit and proper person test, is a commercialised business that's for sure," Rangnick added.

"What I can only tell you from the last four months is that this is a club with a big tradition with a close relationship with the supporters and to the whole city, region and area.

"... If the club draws the right conclusions on what's happened in the last couple of years, yes the last couple of years have not been as good as expected, but if they draw the right conclusions I still see a very bright future for this club."

United is sixth in the Premier League on 50 points after 29 matches and it hosts Leicester City later on Saturday.