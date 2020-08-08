Football Football MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament USA's Major League Soccer will resume its season with 26 teams playing 18 games each, starting from August 12. AP 08 August, 2020 22:34 IST MLS has already had two teams drop out because of a spate of COVID-19 cases. - Representative Photo/ Getty Images AP 08 August, 2020 22:34 IST Major League Soccer said Saturday it will resume its season once the MLS is Back tournament in Florida wraps up.The league’s 26 teams will each play 18 games, with the first between FC Dallas and Nashville set for August 12. Dallas and Nashville are playing three additional games after withdrawing from the league’s tournament because of positive COVID-19 cases.A majority of games will be played without fans because of local regulations. Teams will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and will use charter flights to travel. Chelsea's Christian Pulisic out for six weeks due to injury MLS suspended the season on March 12 because of the pandemic after teams had played two games each.The league has been playing the month long MLS is Back tournament without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. The championship match is set for Tuesday between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City.The group stage matches at the World Cup-style tournament counted toward the regular season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos