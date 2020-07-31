Football Football Pirlo returns to Juventus as coach of U23 team Italy legend Andrea Pirlo returned to Turin as the coach of Juventus' U23 team which plays in the Serie C. AP 31 July, 2020 08:49 IST Andrea Pirlo won four Serie A titles with Juventus before he moved to the MLS. - Getty Images AP 31 July, 2020 08:49 IST World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo was on Thursday named coach of Juventus’ under-23 team, which plays in Serie C.The announcement comes three years after the 41-year-old Pirlo ended his playing career and five years after he left Juventus for New York City FC. OFFICIAL | @Pirlo_official is the new Under 23 coach.Welcome , Coach Pirlo!https://t.co/yGGYuLj6N7 pic.twitter.com/j1potSZZIN— JuventusFC (#Stron9er ) (@juventusfcen) July 30, 2020 Nicknamed “the maestro” for his passing skills, Pirlo helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup and also won Serie A six times - twice with AC Milan and four times with Juventus. He also won the Champions League twice with Milan. Last month, Juventus’ under-23 team won the Serie C Italian Cup title. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos