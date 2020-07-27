Football Football Dybala's injury not as serious as thought, could face Lyon Paulo Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue and had to be replaced in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria. AP TURIN, Italy 27 July, 2020 20:12 IST Paulo Dybala walks off after sustaining an injury against Sampdoria. - REUTERS AP TURIN, Italy 27 July, 2020 20:12 IST Juventus forward Paulo Dybala’s injury is less serious than first believed and he could be ready for next week’s Champions League match against Lyon.Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue and had to be replaced in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria, a result which secured the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.READ | Juventus beats Sampdoria to win ninth straight Serie A title On Monday, Juventus said tests “revealed an elongation of the rectus femoral muscle of the left thigh."His condition will be evaluated day by day,” added Juventus, which did not say how long Dybala will be out.Recovery time from similar injuries is about 10 days.Juventus plays Lyon in the second leg of round of 16 on August 7. It needs to overturn a 1-0 loss from February to advance to the quarterfinals in Lisbon. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos