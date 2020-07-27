Football

Juventus beats Sampdoria to win ninth straight Serie A title

Juventus moved seven clear of second-placed Inter Milan with two games each to play as it gave coach Maurizio Sarri his first major Italian title.

Reuters
27 July, 2020 03:37 IST

CristianoRonaldo broke the deadlock in the seventh minute with his 31st league goal of the season after Miralem Pjanic rolled a free kick to him.   -  AP

Reuters
27 July, 2020 03:37 IST

Juventus won a ninth successive Serie A title with two games to spare on Sunday when Cristiano Ronaldo scored to set it on the way to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

The Turin side, with 83 points, moved seven clear of second-placed Inter Milan with two games each to play as it gave coach Maurizio Sarri his first major Italian title.

After a frustrating opening for the hosts, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the seventh minute with his 31st league goal of the season after Miralem Pjanic rolled a free kick to him.

HIGHLIGHTS: JUVE SEALS SERIE A TITLE

Ronaldo was also involved in the second goal when his shot was blocked by Emil Audero and Federico Bernardeschi snapped up the rebound in the 67th minute.

However, the Portuguese missed a chance to add to his tally when he smashed a penalty against the crossbar in the 89th minute.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m.

  Dugout videos