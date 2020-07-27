Football Football Juventus beats Sampdoria to win ninth straight Serie A title Juventus moved seven clear of second-placed Inter Milan with two games each to play as it gave coach Maurizio Sarri his first major Italian title. Reuters 27 July, 2020 03:37 IST CristianoRonaldo broke the deadlock in the seventh minute with his 31st league goal of the season after Miralem Pjanic rolled a free kick to him. - AP Reuters 27 July, 2020 03:37 IST Juventus won a ninth successive Serie A title with two games to spare on Sunday when Cristiano Ronaldo scored to set it on the way to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.The Turin side, with 83 points, moved seven clear of second-placed Inter Milan with two games each to play as it gave coach Maurizio Sarri his first major Italian title.After a frustrating opening for the hosts, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the seventh minute with his 31st league goal of the season after Miralem Pjanic rolled a free kick to him.HIGHLIGHTS: JUVE SEALS SERIE A TITLERonaldo was also involved in the second goal when his shot was blocked by Emil Audero and Federico Bernardeschi snapped up the rebound in the 67th minute.However, the Portuguese missed a chance to add to his tally when he smashed a penalty against the crossbar in the 89th minute. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos