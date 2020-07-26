Aston Villa survives with tense draw; Watford, Bournemouth relegated

Aston Villa preserved its Premier League status with a nerve-racking 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Sunday -- a result that meant it finished a point above the relegation zone.

Captain Jack Grealish thought he had won it for Villa when he fired past Lukasz Fabianski in the 84th minute but West Ham hit back almost immediately through Andriy Yarmolenko.

With Bournemouth winning at Everton, Dean Smith's Villa knew that defeat would send it down but it held on.

Villa had been in the bottom three since February until its midweek win over Arsenal left its fate in its own hands. While it could not grab the victory, Watford's loss at Arsenal ensured a second successive season in the top flight.

Bournemouth goes down with win

Junior Stanislas scored a fine solo goal as Bournemouth fought gallantly but ends its five-year stay in the Premier League with an entertaining 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The visitor needed three points to have a chance of survival and put on an excellent display.

Josh King gave the visitor the lead from the penalty spot after 13 minutes, but Everton drew level before halftime through Moise Kean as the home team enjoyed the majority of possession.

But after Dominic Solanke restored its lead, Stanislas gave Bournemouth a two-goal cushion late in the second half.

It was just a second win in 13 matches for Bournemouth, and a first away since victory at Chelsea in December. However, its nine losses on the road since then went a long way to sealing its return to the Championship.

Everton ends its disappointing campaign in 12th position, with much work for manager Carlo Ancelotti to do in the short pre-season before the start of the new campaign on September 12.

Watford relegated at Arsenal

Watford was relegated from the Premier League on Sunday but went down fighting in a 3-2 loss at Arsenal, almost clawing its way back from a three-goal deficit largely thanks to former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

The visitor got off to a nightmare start when defender Craig Dawson brought down Alexandre Lacazette in the area in the third minute to concede a penalty, which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted.

Arsenal doubled its lead in the 24th minute when Kieran Tierney's shot brushed the arm of Watford midfielder Will Hughes for an own-goal, and Aubameyang poured on the misery 10 minutes later with an unchallenged overhead kick from close range to make it 3-0.

Watford was given hope of a way back into the game shortly before the break when Welbeck, who left Arsenal to join Watford last summer, won a penalty for the visitor after being scythed down by David Luiz.

Hornets captain Troy Deeney drilled his spotkick past Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez to reduce the deficit.

Welbeck then narrowed the gap further in the 65th minute, tapping home from close range after a cross from Ismaila Sarr. But the visitor was unable to find another goal.