Kevin de Bruyne finishes Premier League season with most assists

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne claimed the most assists in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The 29-year-old recorded an assist on the final day, against Watford, to reach the 20 assist mark.

A trio of Liverpool players finished behind him. Full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson got 13 and 12 assists respectively while Mohamed Salah has 10.

The top five is finished by another Manchester City midfilder - the departing Spaniard David Silva. He also has 10 assists this season.

