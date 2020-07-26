EPL

Kevin de Bruyne finishes Premier League season with most assists

Manchester City midfielder Ke de Bruyne finsihed the Premier League season with most assists, well ahead of a trio of Liverpool players.

26 July, 2020 23:02 IST

Kevin de Bruyne has recorded 20 assists this season.   -  Reuters Photo

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne claimed the most assists in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The 29-year-old recorded an assist on the final day, against Watford, to reach the 20 assist mark.

A trio of Liverpool players finished behind him. Full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson got 13 and 12 assists respectively while Mohamed Salah has 10.

The top five is finished by another Manchester City midfilder - the departing Spaniard David Silva. He also has 10 assists this season.

Premier League's top 10 goal-scorers of the 2019-20:

Player name, ClubNo. of assists
1. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City20
2. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool13
3. Andrew Robertson , Liverpool12
4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool
    David Silva, Manchester City
    Son Heung-Min, Tottenham Hotspur		10
7. Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City
    Adama Traore,, Wolverhampton Wanderers		9

