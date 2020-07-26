Football EPL EPL Kevin de Bruyne finishes Premier League season with most assists Manchester City midfielder Ke de Bruyne finsihed the Premier League season with most assists, well ahead of a trio of Liverpool players. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2020 23:02 IST Kevin de Bruyne has recorded 20 assists this season. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar 26 July, 2020 23:02 IST Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne claimed the most assists in the 2019-20 Premier League season.The 29-year-old recorded an assist on the final day, against Watford, to reach the 20 assist mark.A trio of Liverpool players finished behind him. Full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson got 13 and 12 assists respectively while Mohamed Salah has 10.The top five is finished by another Manchester City midfilder - the departing Spaniard David Silva. He also has 10 assists this season.Premier League's top 10 goal-scorers of the 2019-20:Player name, ClubNo. of assists1. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City202. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool133. Andrew Robertson , Liverpool124. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool David Silva, Manchester City Son Heung-Min, Tottenham Hotspur107. Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City Adama Traore,, Wolverhampton Wanderers9 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos