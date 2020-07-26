Football Football Jamie Vardy becomes oldest Premier League golden boot winner Leicester City's Jamie Vardy won the Premier League golden boot award for the first time in his career with 23 goals to his name. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2020 22:34 IST Leicester City's Jamie Vardy won the golden boot award for the first time in his career. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 26 July, 2020 22:34 IST Leicester City's forward Jamie Vardy claimed his maiden Golden Boot award and in the process became the oldest player in Premier League history to claim the prize.The 33-year-old Vardy had a two-goal lead at the top ahead of Southampton's Danny Ings before the final matchday and sealed the award with 23 goals. He failed to get on the scoresheet in the final match against Manchester United on Sunday which meant Leicester missed out on Champions League football.Vardy became the third Englishman since Kevin Phillips (2000) and Harry Kane (2016 and 2017) to win the golden boot since the turn of the century.Didier Drogba was the previous oldest player to win the award at 32 when he led Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2009-10 with 29 goals. Drogba's former teammate Nicolas Anelka is the only other player aged 30 to win the golden boot with Chelsea in 2008-09.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who finished joint-highest scorer last season with Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, took second place with 22 goals alongside Ings. Ings' superb season ended with 22 goals, scoring seven since the restart after the coronavirus lockdown.Premier League's top 10 goal-scorers of the 2019-20:Player name, ClubNo. of goals1. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City232. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal Danny Ings, Southampton224. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City205. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool196. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur Sadio Mane, Liverpool18 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos