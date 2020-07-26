Jamie Vardy becomes oldest Premier League golden boot winner

Leicester City's forward Jamie Vardy claimed his maiden Golden Boot award and in the process became the oldest player in Premier League history to claim the prize.

The 33-year-old Vardy had a two-goal lead at the top ahead of Southampton's Danny Ings before the final matchday and sealed the award with 23 goals. He failed to get on the scoresheet in the final match against Manchester United on Sunday which meant Leicester missed out on Champions League football.

Vardy became the third Englishman since Kevin Phillips (2000) and Harry Kane (2016 and 2017) to win the golden boot since the turn of the century.

Didier Drogba was the previous oldest player to win the award at 32 when he led Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2009-10 with 29 goals. Drogba's former teammate Nicolas Anelka is the only other player aged 30 to win the golden boot with Chelsea in 2008-09.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who finished joint-highest scorer last season with Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, took second place with 22 goals alongside Ings. Ings' superb season ended with 22 goals, scoring seven since the restart after the coronavirus lockdown.

Premier League's top 10 goal-scorers of the 2019-20: