Premier League 2019-20: The best playing XI of the season

While Liverpool ran away with the Premier League title in a pandemic-stricken season, the campaign has seen plenty of stunning individual performances from new talents and established stars. Here are our picks for the best XI of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Formation (4-3-3)

Dean Henderson (Goalkeeper)

Dean Henderson is currently on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United. - Getty Images

The Manchester United loanee has had a phenomenal season with Sheffield United keeping 13 cleansheets. The youngster has made 96 saves all season, which is more than Liverpool's Alisson, United's David De Gea and Manchester City's Ederson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Right-back)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has 13 assists in the Premier League this season. - Getty Images

An irreplacable member in Liverpool's champion side with his free-kick prowess, mastery over crosses and blazing pace on the overlap.

Virgil van Dijk (Centre-back)

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk marshalled the Reds defence brilliantly. - REUTERS

An absolute rock at the back. The Dutchman's positioning and inch-perfect tackling has kept champion Liverpool out of harms way on numerous ocassions.

Chris Basham (Centre-back)

Sheffield United's tough-tackling centre-back Chris Basham (Right). - ap

Basham has been the lynchpin of Chris Wilder's three-man defence as Sheffield gave a mighty run for a top-four finish. Excellent on the ball, sharp in the air, Basham is an asset at the back.

Ben Chilwell (Left-back)

Ben Chilwell's impressive performances with Leicester City have garnered interest from Chelsea. - reuters

The left-back has made huge strides under Brendan Rodgers and forged a crucial link-up with Jamie Vardy, by providing inviting crosses for the striker to run onto, which has proved prosperous for Leicester City.

Jordan Henderson (Midfielder, Captain)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League title. - reuters

Liverpool has quality all over the pitch and Henderson's leadership has been the glue that held the team together. It was clear the team missed him dearly when it succumbed to its first defeat of the season against Watford due to a knee injury.

Mason Mount (Midfielder)

Mason Mount has excelled at Chelsea after following manager Frank Lampard from Derby County. - Getty Images

A quality addition to the talented Chelsea squad that is quickly finding its feet under Frank Lampard. With his creativity and versatility the former Derby County man is going play a key role for the Blues in the coming seasons.

Kevin de Bruyne (Midfielder)

Pep Guardiola has hailed Kevin De Bruyne's contribution to the team over the last few years. - Getty Images

Though Manchester City has been unable to mount a proper title challenge, De Bruyne has enjoyed his best season in England with 19 assists and is one short of equalling Thierry Henry's record for 20 assists in a single season.

Raheem Sterling (Forward)

Raheem Sterling has been in sparkling form this season. - Getty Images

The Englishman has picked up where he left off last season with an amazing tally 19 goals off which 14 have come in away games.

Jamie Vardy (Forward)

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy won the golden boot award for the first time in his career. - REUTERS

The Foxes frontman is on a goal-scoring spree and is one goal short of his season best of 24 goals from the title-winning campaign in 2015-16.

Danny Ings (Forward)

Danny Ings is hoping for a England call-up following is impressive performance with Southampton. - Getty Images

The striker is enjoying his best season in Southampton colours with 21 goals from 31 matches, which is impressive considering he has started only in 25 matches.