Football EPL EPL Champion Liverpool ends season with 99 points after win over Newcastle Liverpool ended the campaign on 99 points, 18 ahead of nearest rival Manchester City while Newcastle United finished 13th on 44 points. Reuters NEWCASTLE 26 July, 2020 23:18 IST Virgil van Dijk's goal started Liverpool's comeback against ewcastle. - Getty Images Reuters NEWCASTLE 26 July, 2020 23:18 IST Striker Divock Origi scored a rare goal as champion Liverpool came from behind to close out its magnificent Premier League season with a 3-1 win at Newcastle United on Sunday.Liverpool ended the campaign on 99 points, 18 ahead of nearest rival Manchester City while Newcastle finished 13th on 44 points.Liverpool went behind to the fastest goal ever scored against it in the Premier League era as Dwight Gayle latched on to Jonjo Shelvey's free kick and slotted it past Alisson with 26 seconds on the clock.With Liverpool having made five changes to the team that started the 5-3 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, it fell to ever-present Virgil van Dijk to score the equaliser with a towering header seven minutes before halftime.Belgian forward Origi, who had not scored in the league since bagging a brace against Everton on December 4, put the Reds in front in the 59th minute, cutting in from the left before curling the ball in at the far post.Liverpool turned the screw by bringing on the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the 64th minute, and Newcastle struggled to deal with their clever movement.Adopting a shoot-on-sight policy as he chased his 20th league goal of the season, Salah hit the post and it was Mane who fired home in the 89th minute to round off the season in style for the Reds.“We knew it was going to be tough, and we made it even more difficult for ourselves after I don't know how many seconds. But we played well, second half was outstanding I think. Good to finish up the season on a high,” Van Dijk told BT Sport. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos