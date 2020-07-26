Football Football Premier League's top-10 goalkeepers: Ederson wins golden glove From Burnley's Nick Pope to Manchester City's Ederson, here are the top-10 goalkeepers from the 2019-20 Premier League season. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2020 22:48 IST With 16 clean sheets, Manchester City's Ederson has emerged as the top goalkeeper of the 2019-20 Premier League season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 26 July, 2020 22:48 IST The longest season of the Premier League came to an end on Sunday, with Liverpool topping the table with 99 points.Liverpool ran away with the title, it's first league triumph in 30 years, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea completed the top-four.Norwich City, Bournemouth and Watford were sides relegated to the Championship.RELATED | Jamie Vardy becomes oldest Premier League golden boot winner At the end of another fantastic season of top-flight English football, we list out the top-10 goalkeepers from the 2019-20 Premier League season.Player name, ClubClean Sheets1. Ederson, Manchester City162. Nick Pope, Burnley153. Rui Patricio, Wolverhampton Wanderers Alisson, Liverpool Dean Henderson, Sheffield United Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City David de Gea, Manchester United138. Martin Dubravka, Newcastle United119. Vicente Guaita, Crystal Palace1010. Ben Foster, Watford Jordan Pickford, Everton Mat Ryan, Brighton & Hove Albion9 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos