Premier League's top-10 goalkeepers: Ederson wins golden glove

The longest season of the Premier League came to an end on Sunday, with Liverpool topping the table with 99 points.

Liverpool ran away with the title, it's first league triumph in 30 years, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea completed the top-four.

Norwich City, Bournemouth and Watford were sides relegated to the Championship.

At the end of another fantastic season of top-flight English football, we list out the top-10 goalkeepers from the 2019-20 Premier League season.