Premier League's top-10 goalkeepers: Ederson wins golden glove

From Burnley's Nick Pope to Manchester City's Ederson, here are the top-10 goalkeepers from the 2019-20 Premier League season.

26 July, 2020 22:48 IST

With 16 clean sheets, Manchester City's Ederson has emerged as the top goalkeeper of the 2019-20 Premier League season.   -  Getty Images

The longest season of the Premier League came to an end on Sunday, with Liverpool topping the table with 99 points.

Liverpool ran away with the title, it's first league triumph in 30 years, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea completed the top-four.

Norwich City, Bournemouth and Watford were sides relegated to the Championship.

At the end of another fantastic season of top-flight English football, we list out the top-10 goalkeepers from the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Player name, ClubClean Sheets
1. Ederson, Manchester City16
2. Nick Pope, Burnley15
3. Rui Patricio, Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Alisson, Liverpool
    Dean Henderson, Sheffield United
    Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City
    David de Gea, Manchester United		13
8. Martin Dubravka, Newcastle United11
9. Vicente Guaita, Crystal Palace10
10. Ben Foster, Watford
      Jordan Pickford, Everton
      Mat Ryan, Brighton & Hove Albion		9

