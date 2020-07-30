Serie A: Lazio sinks Brescia, Zlatan scores brace in Milan win

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile moved closed to the Serie A goalscoring record for a single season when he was on target in the 2-0 win over relegated Brescia on Wednesday.

Immobile took his tally for the season to 35, one short of Gonzalo Higuain's record of 36 for Napoli in the 2015-16 campaign. Lazio's final match is away to Napoli on Saturday.

Lazio, who have guaranteed a top-four finish, stayed fourth with 78 points, behind Atalanta on their head-to-head record.

Immobile was involved in Lazio's first goal in the 17th minute when he exchanged passes with Joaquin Correa who weaved his way through several defenders before scoring from close range.

Lazio, who suffered a dip in form following the re-start of the season, began to look more like their old selves, creating several chances to increase their lead.

Immobile skimmed the post before finally getting on the scoresheet from a tight angle from Correa's pass in the 82nd minute.

Ibrahimovic scores twice

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored nine goals since returning to AC Milan - reuters

AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty as it won 4-1 at Sampdoria.

Milan went ahead after four minutes when Ante Rebic crossed from the left and Ibrahimovic, left unmarked, headed past Sampdoria goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone.

Donnarumma did well to stop a Fabio Quagliarella free kick after the break before Hakan Calhanoglu added a second in the 54th minute. The referee initially disallowed it for a foul but the goal was awarded following a VAR review.

Calhanoglu also set up the third with a pass to Ibrahimovic who scored from a narrow angle four minutes later. It was the 38-year-old Swede's ninth league goal since he returned for a second stint with Milan in January.

Donnarumma saved Gonzalo Maroni's penalty and, although Kristoffer Askildsen pulled one back for Sampdoria, Rafael Leao then added a fourth for Milan.

Milan stayed sixth with 63 points which will earn it a place in the Europa League second qualifying round next season.

Lecce was handed a lifeline in the battle for Serie A survival when it came from behind to win 2-1 at Udinese on Wednesday while Genoa, the team battling it to avoid the last relegation place, was thumped 5-0 at Sassuolo.