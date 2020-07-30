Football Football Serie A: Juventus loses to Cagliari as Ronaldo's Golden Boot hopes fade Cristiano Ronaldo is on 31 goals for the season, four behind Lazio's Ciro Immobile with only a home league game against fifth-placed AS Roma left to play. Reuters 30 July, 2020 03:29 IST Luca Gagliano, left, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Juventus, at the Sardegna Arena. - AP Reuters 30 July, 2020 03:29 IST Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of finishing the season as top scorer in Italy's Serie A faded away on Wednesday as he failed to find the net when champion Juventus slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat away to Cagliari.The 35-year-old Portuguese attacker is on 31 goals for the season, four behind Lazio's Ciro Immobile with only a home league game against fifth-placed AS Roma left to play.Cagliari, which 13th in the table, shocked the newly-crowned champion in the eighth minute when 20-year-old striker Luca Gagliano reacted quickest, stabbing home Federico Mattiello's pass across the box to net his first goal for the club.Highlights: Juve slumps to 2-0 defeatThings went from bad to worse for Juve in first-half stoppage time as Giovanni Simeone smashed a right-foot shot across keeper Gianluigi Buffon and in at the far post to put Cagliari two goals up.With a first-half goal chalked off for offside, Ronaldo had plenty of chances as Juve dominated, but he found his efforts smothered by the Cagliari defence.When his teammates did manage to get a shot on target they found keeper Alessio Cragno in superb form as Cagliari held on to win. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos