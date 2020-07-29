Videos

Antonio Conte turns focus to 'beautiful game' against Atalanta

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte mentioned facing Atalanta in the final Serie A match of the season will provide the perfect ending for his team.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 July, 2020 21:29 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 July, 2020 21:29 IST
I'm getting drunk with Jack Grealish - Dean Smith
NBA: James Harden looking for minutes as restart approaches
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Bayern unhappy at Ballon d'Or cancellation after Lewandowski's terrific season
David Silva
We'll get David Silva back to Manchester City for a true standing ovation - Guardiola
 More Videos
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes UEFA panel responsible for Champions League matters didn’t do a great job.
UEFA did a poor job of handling Manchester City's ban: Rummenigge
Arteta confirms long injury lay-off for Mustafi
Warne the unlikely inspiration for Broad's quickfire fifty
Lionel Messi
Conte rules out 'fantasy' Messi move to Inter
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer demands focus ahead of crunch match with Leicester
Kemar Roach
West Indies greats helped inspire Roach to 200 Test wickets
Rodgers impressed even if Leicester misses Champions League
Ollie Pope eager to get first century on home soil