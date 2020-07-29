Videos

Portugal to benefit economically from hosting Champions League final

Despite matches being played behind closed doors, 16,000 fans are expected to arrive in Lisbon- where the Final 8 of the Champions League will take place.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2020 21:29 IST
