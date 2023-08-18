Maatsen and Van de Ven get Netherlands call-ups for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Ireland

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen and Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Micky van de Ven have been called up in a preliminary Netherlands squad for next month’s European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Ireland.

Coach Ronald Koeman named the squad on Friday, turning to younger talent in the wake of its disappointing showing as host of the Nations League finals in June, where it lost to both Croatia and Italy.

Van de Ven, signed by Tottenham from VfL Wolfsburg, was part of a preliminary group of 39 players selected by former coach Louis van Gaal ahead of last year’s World Cup but did not make the final squad, while it is the first time the 21-year-old Maatsen has been called up.

Left back Maatsen was loaned to Burnley last year but has returned to Chelsea and made his Premier League debut last weekend as a substitute against Liverpool.

Koeman has dropped Manchester United fullback Tyrell Malacia and former captain and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, and must also do without Jurrien Timber, who suffered a serious knee injury on his Arsenal debut last weekend.

The Dutch are competing in Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers and lost their opening game 4-0 in France in March, after which they secured an unconvincing 3-0 win in Rotterdam against Gibraltar.

They host Greece in Eindhoven on September 7 and then play the Irish away in Dublin on September 10.