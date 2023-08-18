MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Maatsen and Van de Ven get Netherlands call-ups for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Ireland

Coach Ronald Koeman named the squad on Friday, turning to younger talent in the wake of its disappointing showing as host of the Nations League finals in June, where it lost to both Croatia and Italy.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 19:16 IST , AMSTERDAM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ian Maatsen in action.
FILE PHOTO: Ian Maatsen in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ian Maatsen in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen and Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Micky van de Ven have been called up in a preliminary Netherlands squad for next month’s European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Ireland.

Coach Ronald Koeman named the squad on Friday, turning to younger talent in the wake of its disappointing showing as host of the Nations League finals in June, where it lost to both Croatia and Italy.

Van de Ven, signed by Tottenham from VfL Wolfsburg, was part of a preliminary group of 39 players selected by former coach Louis van Gaal ahead of last year’s World Cup but did not make the final squad, while it is the first time the 21-year-old Maatsen has been called up.

Left back Maatsen was loaned to Burnley last year but has returned to Chelsea and made his Premier League debut last weekend as a substitute against Liverpool.

Koeman has dropped Manchester United fullback Tyrell Malacia and former captain and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, and must also do without Jurrien Timber, who suffered a serious knee injury on his Arsenal debut last weekend.

The Dutch are competing in Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers and lost their opening game 4-0 in France in March, after which they secured an unconvincing 3-0 win in Rotterdam against Gibraltar.

They host Greece in Eindhoven on September 7 and then play the Irish away in Dublin on September 10.

THE SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS
Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion).
DEFENDERS
Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Sven Botman (Newcastle United), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Quilindschy Hartman, Lutsharel Geertruida (both Feyenoord), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
MIDFIELDERS
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners (both Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord).
FORWARDS
Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey (both Ajax Amsterdam), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Tottenham /

Netherlands /

Ronald Koeman /

Wolfsburg /

Louis van Gaal /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Ireland, Live Score; 1st T20I: India opts to bowl; Bumrah returns from injury; Rinku, Prasidh make debuts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Maatsen and Van de Ven get Netherlands call-ups for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Ireland
    Reuters
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 2-1 KBFC, Edmund equalises, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tilak Varma would play fearless cricket: Sourav Ganguly on India’s No. 4 spot
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Ten Hag ‘happy’ Maguire snubbed West Ham offer
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Maatsen and Van de Ven get Netherlands call-ups for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Ireland
    Reuters
  2. Ten Hag ‘happy’ Maguire snubbed West Ham offer
    AFP
  3. New boss Rudi Garcia plays down Napoli’s Serie A title hopes
    AFP
  4. Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  5. Sreenidi Deccan signs Sabia, Gomes ahead of I-League season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Ireland, Live Score; 1st T20I: India opts to bowl; Bumrah returns from injury; Rinku, Prasidh make debuts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Maatsen and Van de Ven get Netherlands call-ups for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Ireland
    Reuters
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 2-1 KBFC, Edmund equalises, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tilak Varma would play fearless cricket: Sourav Ganguly on India’s No. 4 spot
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Ten Hag ‘happy’ Maguire snubbed West Ham offer
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment